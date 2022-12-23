Lakers Announce Anthony Davis Has ‘Stress Injury’ in Right Foot

Lakers big man Anthony Davis is dealing with a “stress injury” in his right foot and will remain out indefinitely, the team announced on Friday.

The update is the first official one to come from the Lakers after various reports indicated that Davis was poised to miss at least a month with a foot injury that he suffered last Friday during a game against the Nuggets. Initial reports indicated that there was no clear return timeline for the 29-year-old, which the team confirmed in Friday’s announcement.

However, shortly after the team’s release, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the pain in Davis’s injured foot has subsided. He reportedly plans to rest it for another seven-to-10 days before having it re-evaluated to see if he can return to the court.

Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday when the Lakers take on the Hornets.

Davis did not return in the second half of last Friday night’s win over the Nuggets after he appeared to tweak his right foot during a collision with Nikola Jokić in the first quarter. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers big man was experiencing discomfort in his foot, but there was hope within the organization that he avoided a severe injury.

Davis finished the game with 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes.

Davis had been mostly healthy to begin the 2022–23 season after having missed more than half of the Lakers’ regular-season games over the past two years. In 25 games played this season, the 29-year-old had been extremely effective as well, racking up 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest.

Despite Davis’s output, Los Angeles has once again struggled to string together wins, posting a 13–18 record thus far this season. Following a matchup with the Hornets Friday, the Lakers will look to get back on track on Christmas Day against Luka Dončić and the Mavericks.