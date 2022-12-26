One of the NBA’s hottest new rivalries added a little more fuel to the fire on Sunday after the Warriors came away with a resounding 123–109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Despite playing at home, Golden State (16–18) came into Christmas Day as the underdog in the midst of a rough stretch that included five losses in the team’s last six games, all of which were on the road. But, thanks to electric performances by Jordan Poole (32 points) and Klay Thompson (24 points), the reigning NBA champions defeated Ja Morant and the Grizzlies (20–12) for a statement win despite being without two key pieces in Stephen Curry (left shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor).

After the game, Thompson spoke with ESPN’s Lisa Salters about the message the Warriors wanted to send during the anticipated marquee matchup. Needless to say, the four-time NBA champion made it clear he didn’t appreciate past comments made about the Grizzlies already being labeled as a “dynasty.”

“Man, they [were] talking about dynasty and all that, you can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won before.” Thompson proclaimed. “I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. You got to sacrifice your body and I thought that was premature talk to even mention that word.”

While Thompson clearly took exception with the discourse surrounding the Grizzlies, the Warriors star was just as quick to praise them for being one of the better teams in the West. Memphis is currently tied with Denver for the No. 2 seed in the conference while Golden State occupies the 11th spot in the standings.

“They bring the best out of us and I think we do the same. And, even though you don’t like ’em, you got to respect ’em because they’re a threat,” he said.

Although Thompson didn’t specify when the comments were made, the sharpshooter has notably had a few tense battles with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks over the past couple of seasons, including during Sunday’s game. Brooks infamously referred to Memphis as a dynasty after beating Golden State at home this past March, and reportedly told Curry the same when the teams met in the conference semifinals.

Prior to the Christmas showdown, Brooks told reporters he liked the matchup of guarding Thompson instead of Curry “better” because he was “talking a little smack” when the Grizzlies lost in six games last postseason. On Sunday, the two gave fans one of the most exciting moments of the night after Thompson drilled a jumper over Brooks to extend Golden State’s lead to 16 points with 3:41 to play in the game.

Thompson taunted Brooks after he fell to the ground at the end of the play by crouching over him as he made his way down the court. The referees assessed a technical foul to Thompson moments later as the Chase Center crowd erupted.

Thompson’s tech was one of six given out on the night. Two of those went to Poole, who was ejected after receiving his second tech in the fourth quarter.

With their latest heated battle now behind them, the Warriors and Grizzlies won’t have to wait long for their next meeting, with the budding rivals slated to face off in San Francisco on Jan. 25.