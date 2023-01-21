Tee Morant, father of star point guard Ja Morant, explained that he and Shannon Sharpe “are good” after the two were at the center of a fracas during Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The stunning scene took place at the end of the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena when Sharpe, Tee Morant and a number of Memphis players got into a heated verbal confrontation that resulted in them needing to be separated by security and referees. It remains unclear what kicked off the shouting match but video showed Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and center Stephen Adams yelling in Sharpe’s direction before being joined by Ja Morant and eventually, Ja’s father.

Sharpe was escorted by security into the tunnel where he remained throughout halftime before eventually returning to his seat for the third quarter. Later in the evening, video showed the Fox Sports host shaking hands and embracing Tee Morant at the end of the third quarter.

Morant later addressed the incident, telling Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that he has “nothing but love” for Sharpe.

“Shannon didn’t do anything,” Tee Morant told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Hey, he was doing like we do in South Carolina. We talk our s---. … South Carolina, stand up!”

Though Tee may have been willing to smooth things over and clear the air with the Hall of Fame tight end, his son seemed less willing when speaking to reporters after the game. When asked about the incident, Ja Morant paused for a moment, said “let me think,” and then thought better about giving his unfiltered thoughts on the altercation.

“Nah,” he said, per ESPN. “I ain’t going to address that. I’m going to let him live today.”