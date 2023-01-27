When Jeremy Sochan was drafted out of Baylor with the No. 9 pick last summer, it was clear that his prowess as a defender was a big part of San Antonio’s decision to select him in the lottery.

Sochan has always been a bit raw offensively, but in his rookie season, he has taken steps forward that should leave Spurs fans optimistic about his potential on that end of the floor.

Despite struggling early in the season from the free throw line, Sochan did not waver in searching for a solution and a way to improve. He even went so far as to begin shooting his foul shots one-handed.

The results for Sochan have been rewarding. Since switching to his one-handed free throw shooting on December 19, Sochan is 39-for-52 (75%) from the foul line, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

The focus on his form at the line has also led to better results from three-point land, where he is 14-for-41, good for a respectable 34.1% from deep.

Sochan’s playmaking ability and the way that he has defended since entering the NBA are unquestioned. A continually improving offensive game could take Sochan’s game to a whole different level.

Through 42 games this season, Sochan is averaging 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 46.0% shooting from the floor.