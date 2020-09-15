2020 NBA Draft: 76ers Grab RJ Hampton in Recent Mock

Barring another setback, the Philadelphia 76ers have roughly two months to figure out their plans for the 2020 NBA Draft. Heading into the year, it was unclear if Philly was going to have access to a first-round pick considering they've traded theirs.

Depending on the results of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2020 season, though, the Sixers had an opportunity to get a first-rounder as long as the pick was going to be outside of the 20th overall selection.

Fortunately, the Sixers were in luck and came away with the best-case scenario as they are now the proud owners of the 21st overall pick this season. While it's unclear if they plan to trade up or not, it's quite clear which position the Sixers are going to target this season. So in a new mock draft from Rotoworld's Raphielle Johnson, the Sixers snag a guard with the No. 21 pick.

New Zealand Breakers' RJ Hampton

"In recent years Philadelphia, which is still without a head coach, hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to picking 3-and-D wings. Matisse Thybulle showed signs of promise this season but still has a lot of work to do as a shooter. The bigger issue was the draft night trade in 2018 that sent Mikal Bridges to Phoenix in exchange for Zhaire Smith. Smith has struggled with health issues, and even when healthy he has a long way to go before being a consistent contributor. Of greater need in this draft for the 76ers is a guard who can consistently create for himself and others, especially with Ben Simmons’ position change. Hampton may be a roll of the dice, but he has the size and skill set needed to play either on or off the ball. That would be helpful, but the question is how ready is he to contribute immediately."

Last year, the Sixers wanted an experienced player in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. So when the Sixers could, they crafted a trade with the Boston Celtics to acquire Matisse Thybulle, who spent four years playing in the NCAA.

This year, the strategy isn't expected to be the same. Sixers General Manager Elton Brand is willing to go for a young and inexperienced prospect such as RJ Hampton, the 19-year-old guard from Little Elm, Texas.

Unlike many prospects, Hampton skipped the college route and signed a deal with the New Zealand Breakers. In 15 games, Hampton collected an average of eight points-per-game in 20 minutes-per-matchup.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_