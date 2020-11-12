By now, tons of mock versions of the 2020 NBA Draft have made rounds on the internet. At a certain point, you begin to see the Philadelphia 76ers snagging the same prospects at pick No. 21.

For a while, the Sixers were frequently linked to Stanford guard Tyrell Terry. Before, Terry was a late first-round talent, who had teams concerned about his size coming into the NBA after a single season in the NCAA.

Now that Terry grew taller and put on some mass, his value shot up, and it's very much possible he doesn't make it pick No. 21 for the Sixers. Another popular name for Philly has been New Zealand Breakers prospect RJ Hampton.

Also, the Sixers frequently snag TCU wing Desmond Bane, in different scenarios. Recently, ESPN put together a new mock draft based on the latest intel they've received ahead of the draft, and the Sixers end up landing a unique prospect.

Pick No. 21, Leandro Balmaro...

"Bolmaro brings the exact type of defensive toughness and energy coveted by Sixers fans and new head coach Doc Rivers. Sure, they could use more immediate shooting alongside Ben Simmons, but even if Philadelphia opts to leave him in Barcelona this season, Bolmaro is the best long-term option here. He gives the Sixers a potential point guard of the future with a two-way mentality, passing creativity and continual improvement as a shooter."

The 20-year-old Argentine-Italian spent the last couple of seasons playing hoops in Spain for FC Barcelona B. This past summer, he signed a contract with the organization through 2023. The Sixers wouldn't shy away from taking on an international prospect, but using the 21st pick on somebody that might not play for them in 2020-2021 is an unlikely strategy as they head into a critical season.

The 76ers aren't searching for a starter with the 21st pick. At the very least, it would be ideal to grab a prospect that's going to crack the rotation and offer an immediate shooting upgrade. If Balmaro is the best player available on the Sixers' big board when pick 21 rolls around, they are better off packaging the selection in a trade and finding a player that might help them out as early as this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_