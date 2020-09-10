Following the 2020 NBA Finals, the league planned on getting right into next year's offseason without wasting time. On October 16, the NBA scheduled to hold the 2020 NBA Draft, with the opening of free agency occurring just two days after.

At this point, the October date is delayed officially, as of Tuesday night. Now, the NBA and NBPA are eyeing November 18 as a new date for the draft, according to ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The NBA is targeting Nov. 18 as a new date for the 2020 draft, pending discussions with league owners and general managers in separate meetings on Thursday and Friday, according to a memo obtained by ESPN."

"The NBA and National Basketball Players Association negotiated what the memo called a "potential revised 2020 NBA Draft date" as a tentative replacement for Oct. 16. The delay would allow the league and union to negotiate amendments to the collective bargaining agreement and agree on 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax thresholds."

In Wojnarowski's report, the NBA's memo had no mention of a tentative start date for free agency. However, like the original start date, many expect the signing period of the offseason to occur "relatively soon" after the draft takes place.

Now that the draft is pushed back officially, an extended period of time will offer teams time to conduct pre-draft preparation by utilizing virtual regional player combines. Also, teams anticipate the possibility of conducting non-virtual meetings and workouts, depending on the league's rules involving in-person contact with players.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_