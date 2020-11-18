2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Mock Roundup

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will start getting ready to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft. This year, the Sixers possess five picks heading into the main event.

The Sixers' first pick will come at No. 21, courtesy of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The next four picks will occur in the second round of the draft at selections No. 34, 36, 39, and 58.

So far, the Sixers haven't participated in any trades since the NBA lifted the moratorium but that can change on draft night. Assuming they stay put at No. 21, though, who could be in play for Philly? Here's the latest roundup of mock drafts around the net.

Theo Maledon, PG, France

"The Sixers are no longer committed to playing Ben Simmons at point guard. That makes Theo Maledon a sensible option because he's a skilled primary ball-handler with plenty of room to grow." - Gary Parrish

Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt

"Multiple league sources have indicated a level of concern about the status of Nesmith’s injured foot, which ended his season at Vanderbilt. His range does begin in the late lottery, and there figures to be a backstop somewhere in the 20s at worst.

Nesmith’s pure jump shot provides a relatively safe floor, as well as an intriguing ceiling in a league where tall shooters are thriving. He has a chance to be one of the better marksmen in the league in a best-case scenario and has enough of a complementary skillset to be more than a pure specialist." - Jeremy Woo

Desmond Bane, G, TCU

"Teams have raved about Bane's interviews, but his first-round case is still built around an attractive mix of shooting, passing and defensive IQ. The Sixers are interested, and they may not want to risk seeing if he's there in the second." - Jonathan Wasserman

Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford

"The 76ers need shooters, and Terry is among the best in the class. They need super competitors, and Terry is a very, very competitve kid who wants to win. The 76ers need ball movers and passers who can share point guard duties with Ben Simmons, and Terry does that well, too. This is a very strong fit if you think Terry can play sooner rather than later." - Sam Vecenie

Cole Anthony, G, UNC

"The Sixers get a backup point guard and shooting help, filling two of their more glaring needs. Anthony is a bit of a steal this late and Daryl Morey pounces to start his Philadelphia tenure." - Chris Forsberg

Josh Green, G, Arizona

"The Sixers could really use more wings, and Green stands out as an option because of his versatile defense and complementary offense." - Kevin O'Connor

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_