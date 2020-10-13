SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

2020 NBA Mock Draft: 76ers Snag TCU's Desmond Bane at 21

Justin Grasso

With the 2019-2020 NBA season in the rearview, the 2020 NBA Draft is next on the schedule for the Philadelphia 76ers. This season, the Sixers won't select with their own first-round pick, but the organization benefitted from a surprisingly successful season from the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since the Thunder found themselves ranked outside of the top 20 this year, the Sixers ended up in a best-case scenario and possessed the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft with a handful of second-round selections as well.

Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie constructed the eighth installment of his 2020 mock draft. Before, the 76ers were frequently linked to Stanford's Tyrell Terry at pick 21. But in the latest version, Terry falls out of favor in the first round -- and Philly grabs TCU guard Desmond Bane with their first-round selection.

21. Desmond Bane, TCU

"Sources around the league have begun noting that they’d be surprised if he got out of the first round right now, simply because almost every team at the bottom of the first round could make a reasonable case for selecting him.

No team could use shooting more than Philadelphia, who desperately needs to surround Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with more floor-spacing. In his four years at TCU, Bane made 43.3 percent of his near-600 3-point attempts.

He also improved a lot this year as an option with the ball in his hands. The big concern here is that he’s 6-foot-6 with a negative wingspan that hinders him when contesting shooters both on-ball and when closing out. However, he has good strength and knows where to be defensively."

Before NBA teams officially started the pre-draft process, Bane wasn't necessarily a popular name among NBA franchises and the media. Now that he's begun interviewing with teams, the perception surrounding Bane is beginning to change a bit.

Last year, the Sixers went into the NBA Draft with the mindset of looking for a player with multiple years of experience at the college level. This year, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned that years of experience isn't a dealbreaker. Still, Bane's four seasons at TCU could give him an advantage over others when it comes to Philly.

In four seasons with the Horned Frogs, Bane averaged 12.7 points-per-game in 30 minutes of action. By his sophomore season, the TCU guard found himself in the starting lineup and has started 114 out of 141 games in his college career. While the Sixers desperately need shooters, they also desire willing defenders. Fortunately for Philly, Bane checks both boxes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ty Lue is Gaining Momentum With Rockets

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach candidate Ty Lue is beginning to gain momentum with the Houston Rockets this offseason.

Justin Grasso

January Start for 2021 NBA Season is Gaining Steam

While there is no definitive date for the start of the 2021 NBA season, it seems January is the most realistic start month right now.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Steps Down as Australian Boomers Coach

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has announced he will step down as the Australian Boomers head coach for the Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Grasso

NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia 76ers Crack Early Top 10

With the 2020 NBA season concluding, the Philadelphia 76ers have cracked the early top 10 for Bleacher Report's way-too-early rankings.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Thunder's Chis Paul Addresses Trade Rumors

Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul addressed trade rumors as the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly had interest this season.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler, Heat Fall to Lakers in 2020 NBA Finals

The 2020 NBA Finals is in the books as the Los Angeles Lakers took down Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Suns Announce Addition of Former 76ers Coach Kevin Young

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Kevin Young to their coaching staff.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Players Will Learn Roles Differently Under Doc Rivers

In the past, Brett Brown might've told each Sixers player their roles one on one in an office setting. With Doc Rivers in charge, the circumstances change dramatically.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Doc Rivers' Contract

Last week, Doc Rivers inked a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. This week, details emerged regarding the price of bringing Rivers to Philly.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixer Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Stay Alive

Former Sixers forward Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fight to see another day in the 2020 NBA Finals with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso