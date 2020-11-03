SI.com
2020 NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Take Arizona Wing at 21

Justin Grasso

In a few weeks, the 2020 NBA offseason will officially occur as teams prepare to draft the new class of rookies. This year, the Philadelphia 76ers will select their first pick at No. 21, with the Oklahoma City Thunder's selection. 

Throughout the offseason, the Sixers have been linked to a handful of guards. Knowing Philly needs an immediate shooting upgrade, they will likely look to the draft in order to add some shooters. Stanford guard Tyrell Terry and TCU wing Desmond Bane have been two candidates who have been frequently linked to Philly.

However, in The Ringer's latest 2020 NBA Mock Draft, Kevin O'Connor writes in a prospect, who many Sixers fans might be unfamiliar with in Arizona wing, Josh Green.

The Case for Green

"Green can play with anyone as a high-IQ wing who cuts, passes, and shoots like a savvy veteran," O'Connor explained. "The Sixers need as many players like Green as they can find; thankfully, the 2020 draft class has plenty of options."

Green, a 19-year-old Arizona freshman, could be a valuable candidate for the Sixers. With Arizona, Green appeared and started in 30 games for the Wildcats. During his lone season, Green averaged 12 points-per-game while knocking down 36-percent of his three-point shots. 

Not only is he a solid shooter, but he's also known for being a decent defender as well. While the Sixers likely won't prioritize defense the way they did last season, adding a young 3-and-D wing is a necessity for Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

