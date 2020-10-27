In less than a month, the Philadelphia 76ers will have the opportunity to add young prospects to the roster ahead of the 2020-2021 season through the 2020 NBA Draft. Last year, the Sixers went into the draft searching for a player with multiple years of experience at the NCAA level.

As Philly's front office prioritized defense over everything last offseason, the Sixers grew extremely fond of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle. This year, defensive value won't be the focal point of Philly's drafting strategy -- and neither will college experience.

Instead, the Sixers are on the hunt for shooters. Specifically, they need a guard who can create his own shot and be reliable enough to nail three-pointers consistently. Before, prospects such as Tyrell Terry and Desmond Bane were frequently linked to the Sixers. Now, the University of North Carolina's Cole Anthony is becoming a continual prospect in mock drafts linked to the Sixers for the No. 21 overall pick.

"Anthony is a polarizing prospect, but he undeniably brings the type of perimeter creation skills that the Sixers desperately need to maximize the abilities of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons."

Recently, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor sent UNC's Cole Anthony to the 76ers at pick No. 21. After a lone season with the Tar Heels, Anthony decided to forego the remainder of his NCAA career and gamble on himself by declaring for the NBA draft.

At UNC, the 20-year-old guard averaged around 18 points-per-game. Per O'Connor's assessment, Anthony is a "talented shooter" who "knows how to relocate off-ball, balance himself midair, and drain off-the-catch threes."

Considering he has little college experience, evaluations for the UNC prospect have had him placed all over big boards. From a pure talent standpoint, Anthony is a solid prospect -- and his lack of experience might not be as big of an issue for the Sixers' front office this year as it would've been during last year's draft.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_