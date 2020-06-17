Next month, the Philadelphia 76ers, along with 21 other NBA teams will fly out to Orlando, Florida to conclude the 2019-2020 season. A few months ago, the season went on an unexpected hiatus as the COVID-19 pandemic made its way into the NBA.

So now for the last few months, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been collaborating with the league's Board of Governors and the NBAPA on a plan to bring the season back. Although the circumstances will be extremely different, at least the 2019-2020 season will end with better closure.

With the rest of the season playing out in the same location at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, each team will be assigned a hotel to reside in for the next few months, and the specific living arrangements depended on current seeding.

Therefore, the sixth-seeded 76ers will stay at the Grand Floridian along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Orlando Magic.

The Grand Floridian is a five-star hotel located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. As expected, the hotel is a part of Disney's resorts. Based on the NBA's rules, players are expected to remain in the NBA's bubble. While they aren't prohibited from leaving, any player who exits and comes back without prior approval will have to self-quarantine for 10-14 days, which will likely force players to miss games.

While the idea of remaining couped up in a hotel for potentially months sounds rough, the league has announced that there will be tons for players and their guests to do during the resumed season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

