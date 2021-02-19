How Many All-Star Votes Did Sixers' Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Get?

As the NBA intends to hold an All-Star game next month in Atlanta, the results of the fan, media, and player voting are revealed, and the participants are coming together. On Thursday night, the league announced the starters for both conferences, and one member of the Philadelphia 76ers was in the mix.

To no surprise, Joel Embiid is in the big game. After getting voted into the All-Star game for the last three seasons, Embiid picked up his fourth-straight entry to the game as he finished with over 4 million fan votes, 99 media votes, and 168 player votes.

Embiid will join Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, and Kyrie Irving as Eastern Conference All-Star starters. With the reserves getting announced next week, where do other 76ers place?

Tobias Harris, F

The max contract forward has never played in an NBA All-Star game. Although Harris has been right on the edge of making the big showcase before, he's ultimately never earned the right to be called an All-Star.

This year, Harris and the Sixers hoped that would change. As he's thriving under new head coach Doc Rivers, and he's a big reason why the Sixers are currently the top team in the Eastern Conference, Harris is in the conversation, deservedly so. However, it's going to be difficult for Harris to crack the final roster.

With 27 total player votes, Harris ranks 10th in that category. When it came to fan voting, Harris collected just under 300,000 votes, which ranked 13th. No media votes for Harris gave him a weighted score of 10.75, placing him 13th overall for the frontcourt voting.

Ben Simmons, G

Here's a guy that's been to the big game before. Over the last two seasons, Ben Simmons was named an All-Star. This year, he might not be as fortunate. When it comes to players, Simmons has the respect of his teammates and opponents.

With 38 total player votes, Simmons ranks sixth in that category. Everywhere else, though, Simmons didn't fare well. 366,000-plus votes placed Simmons 11th in fan voting. And when it came to the media, Simmons garnered just one vote. In total, he ranked eighth overall.

