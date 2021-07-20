2021 NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Land Nah'Shon Hyland in First Round

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost one week away. With the Philadelphia 76ers holding onto their two picks for right now, the Sixers are expected to make their first selection late in the first round with pick No. 28.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several prospects consistently linked to the Sixers. One of them happens to be VCU standout, Nah'Shon Hyland. Before the NBA Draft combine, Hyland was viewed more as a second-round pick.

But after Hyland put on a show on and off the court in Chicago a few weeks back, the Wilmington, Delaware-born guard is beginning to rise up draft boards and is consistently viewed as a first-round pick these days.

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, Colin Ward-Henninger sends Hyland to the Sixers with the 28th overall pick. Ranked as the 30th best prospect overall and the eighth-best at the guard position, Ward-Henninger believes Hyland is the ideal pick for the Sixers with the way his mock draft panned out for the 27 previous picks.

Why Hyland?

"Nah'Shon Hyland is a pure scorer who started rising up draft boards following an excellent combine performance. He's extremely confident, with tremendous range off the dribble, and has shown the ability to hit clutch shots. His offensive game, particularly his playmaking, needs some fine tuning, but he has the ability to provide bench scoring right away for the 76ers while also possessing potential for the future."

At VCU, Hyland came off the bench for the majority of his freshman season. Averaging roughly 20 minutes on the court still, the Rams guard put up nine points per game while hitting 43-percent of his shots from three.

In year two, Hyland started all 24 games for VCU. He had a breakout season as he averaged nearly 20 points per game in roughly 31 minutes of action. While his three-point scoring average was down to 37-percent, he still proved to be a valuable long-range shooter, which is certainly a quality the Sixers need in their new prospects.

