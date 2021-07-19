2021 Olympics: Bulls' Zach LaVine Enters COVID-19 Protocol

After the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games were canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events got pushed back a year. At this point, the USA Men's Basketball Team is gearing up to make up for lost time this summer, but they aren't doing it without dealing with some setbacks.

Last week, USA lost a key member of their squad for this summer. As Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal was entered into the COVID-19 health and safety protocol, his status for the official games was up in the air.

As it turns out, Beal will not make it to Tokyo after all, and he's not the only one dealing with COVID concerns. In addition to Beal, Detroit Pistons standout Jerami Grant was also entered into the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. However, Grant remains on the roster.

But Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love became the second player to withdraw from the Olympic games as he didn't feel like he was at peak performance during the practice and exhibition phase of the summer.

To replace them, Team USA called up San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets big man JaVale McGee. Just as everything was starting to go right for Team USA ahead of the games, another one of their players was entered into the COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

This time, it's Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, LaVine was entered into the health and safety protocol on Monday. Just as Team USA was set to travel to Tokyo, LaVine was told he would not make the trip.

However, the good news is that LaVine isn't ruled out for the entire Olympics. While he'll stay back in the United States on Monday, Charania reports that USA Basketball is hopeful the Bulls star can travel to Tokyo later this week to re-join the team ahead of their first matchup, which is set to take place on Sunday.