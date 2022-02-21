2022 NBA All-Star Halftime Ceremony Inspired Joel Embiid

This year's NBA All-Star game was slightly different, considering the circumstances. Since it's the league's 75th anniversary, everything has been centered around that this year. And earlier in the season, the NBA announced the Top-75 players in NBA history.

During halftime at the All-Star game this season in Cleveland, Ohio, the NBA put together a ceremony to introduce and honor all of the greats on the Top-75 players of all-time list, which included several Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers veteran center Joel Embiid clearly wasn't among current players on the list -- but he hopes one day that will change.

As Embiid was in Team Durant's locker room during halftime, the five-time All-Star tuned into the ceremony with his temporary teammates. After the game, Embiid revealed that the ceremony was more motivational than entertaining.

"It was great," said Embiid in regards to the halftime show. "I aspire to be up there at some point when I'm done. Even before I'm done. Obviously, you have got to win. Talent-wise, I could be up there, but I got to win a championship. So, that's the goal for me every single day, the work I put in to try to accomplish that."

There is no doubt that Embiid is on a path to greatness. While he struggled at the beginning of his career due to injuries keeping him off the court, Embiid was a force on the floor when he finally debuted.

Since making his NBA debut, Embiid has gotten even better as the years passed. Last season, the superstar big man was the NBA's MVP runner-up. This season, he's likely the leader for the award.

As long as Embiid can stay healthy and maintain the same level of play he's put on display over the last few months, the Sixers star has a high chance of taking home the hardware. And becoming an NBA MVP could surely boost his chances of being in the same conversation as some of the greats Embiid saw on Sunday night.

