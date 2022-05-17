2022 NBA Draft Lottery: How to Watch, Live Stream & Probabilities

As the 2022 NBA Playoffs are set to begin the next round, the league will begin taking focus on next season as well. Shortly before the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat begin Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a handful of teams will participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.

Not too long ago, the draft lottery was must-see TV for Philadelphia 76ers fans. As the Sixers were in the midst of a multi-season tank, the lottery was one of the most important events of the year.

These days, though, the Sixers don't have much involvement. Not only are they a playoff-caliber team, but they have been considered contenders, who are buyers throughout the season rather than sellers. Therefore, they don't collect lottery selections.

But the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is still a key event to pay attention to as it marks the true beginning of the 2022 offseason. Plan on tuning in to watch the 2022 NBA Draft order form? Here's everything you need to know!

Event Details

2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Lottery Probabilities

via NBA

Cleveland: 97.59% chance to land No. 14

Charlotte: 92.88% chance to land No. 13

Los Angeles Clippers (to OKC): 86.10% chance to land No. 12

New York: 77.59% chance to land No. 11

Washington: 65.90% chance to land No. 10

San Antonio: 50.72% chance to land No. 9

Los Angeles Lakers (to NO, or MEM): 34.47% chance to land No. 8

Sacramento: 34.11% chance to land No. 8

Portland: 29.77% chance to land No. 7

Indiana: 26.74% chance to land No. 7

Oklahoma City: 25.74% chance to land No. 6

Detroit: 26.00% chance to land No. 6

Orlando: 27.84% chance to land No. 5

Houston: 47.86% chance to land No. 5

*Probability of best pick listed

More Sixers News:

Lack of Mental Toughness: Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Danny Green believed that Philadelphia’s playoff struggles in the second round could be attributed to a lack of mental toughness and maturity on the team. Following the Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat, the two veterans weighed in on the idea that the team wasn’t mentally ready to take the next step. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Need an Enforcer: Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid believed that a lack of physicality hurt his team in the second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. After seeing the impact that a player like P.J. Tucker had on the Heat, Embiid publicly encourages the Sixers’ front office to find an enforcer in the offseason. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.