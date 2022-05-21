The 2022 NBA Draft Combine has been going on in Chicago this week. Although the Philadelphia 76ers might not be too busy on draft night this year, they are still doing their homework by checking out and meeting with prospects throughout the week.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, NC State guard Terquavion Smith is among the prospects who the Sixers met with in Chicago this week.

During his lone season at NC State this past year, Smith started in 25 of the 32 games he played. Averaging a little over 30 minutes on the floor, Smith put up 16 points per game while draining 39-percent of his field goals and knocking down 36-percent of his threes.

The young NC State standout doesn't have a lengthy college resume, but he was satisfied with the way he performed at the combine.

"I was definitely happy with the way I played," said Smith. "I showed a lot more than I showed in college. The teams that did see me, I showed them a great performance."

The Sixers currently don't possess a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. While the 23rd overall pick is on the table if the Brooklyn Nets defer it, the Sixers aren't quite sure what's going to happen right now.

As for Smith, he's in a situation where he might defer the 2022 NBA Draft himself. As a young prospect, Smith has an opportunity to head back to school for another year to boost his stock. Of course, that decision will depend on the feedback coming from teams in Chicago this week.

"Not yet," said Smith, when asked if he decided whether he'll stay on the draft or head back to NC State. "I haven't really got a lot of feedback yet. I feel like we're just going to wait the week out and finish with the pro day."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

