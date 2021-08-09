5 Things to Watch for in Sixers' Summer League Opener

The Sixers are back on Monday. Well, sort of. For the first time since the summer of 2019, the NBA is rolling out the annual Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sixers, who are set to play their first game on Monday afternoon, will face the Dallas Mavericks at 4 PM EST.

There is a lot of excitement for this year's team. Considering all of the draft picks from last year's class will join the rookies this year, the Sixers should attract a lot of attention as their youngsters flashed a lot of promise in year one.

As the first Summer League game approaches, here are five things to watch for in Philly's Summer League debut ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

1. Tyrese Maxey's Ability to Dominate

Last season, Tyrese Maxey entered the NBA as a rookie without a real offseason. With the Summer League canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a delayed appearance to workouts and training camp due to a positive COVID-19 test, Maxey's first NBA offseason was anything but ordinary.

But it didn't matter. Maxey might've had his ups and downs as he was in and out of the rotation last year, but the former Kentucky guard proved he belongs in this league. While he doesn't need Summer League reps to prove that, the Sixers are allowing the former first-round pick to compete this summer.

After averaging eight points per game while shooting 46-percent from the field in 61 regular-season games, Maxey has more than enough real NBA experience to dominate in the Summer League. Monday's game will offer everybody a look at how much he improved over the last couple of months and show that he could be on another level compared to his peers in Las Vegas this week.

2. Isaiah Joe's Defense

Coming out of Arkansas last season, Joe earned himself a multi-year deal with the Sixers. After he received a promise to be drafted by the organization, it was clear why the 76ers wanted Joe on their team. He's a fearless high-volume three-point shooter that will launch the ball anytime from anywhere on the floor.

However, we found out he's much more than that. During the limited minutes he picked up in his rookie season, Joe had some impressive flashes on the defensive side of the ball. If he shows he's taken the next step in his defensive improvement, Joe could certainly make a case to enter Philly's rotation next season as three-point shooting and defense is a priority to Doc Rivers and the Sixers.

3. Jaden Springer's Debut

Everybody always wants to see how their team's first-round pick performs in his first professional debut. Springer might be a late first-rounder, but he's been dubbed as a value pick for Philly, which leads some to believe Daryl Morey and the front office landed themselves a steal at pick No. 28.

Don't be surprised to see growing pains from Springer as he was just playing high school ball less than two years ago. With just one NCAA season under his belt, the 18-year-old guard is taking a big step going from Tennessee to the Sixers in one year. Fortunately, he's surrounded by guys like Maxey, Joe, Paul Reed, and Rayjon Tucker, who will certainly help him get through the growing pains if they occur.

4. The Bigs' Three-Point Shooting

Paul Reed and the rookie Charles Bassey might be bigger prospects, but they have been working on their versatility. Reed showed in the G League bubble last season that he won't hesitate to shoot from long-range if he's got an open shot. When the G League season concluded, he continued putting extra work in that department before and after games as the Sixers' season winded down.

Bassey doesn't have any NBA experience to show for, but he's been hard at work with Joel Embiid's personal trainer Drew Hanlen over the years. Bassey averaged 32-percent from three on a little under two attempts per game during his three seasons at Western Kentucky. During his final year, he took over two threes per game.

Nobody should expect Bassey nor Reed to be significant three-point threats as centers and some power forwards typically aren't, but they are looking to prove they can be reliable from three, and the Summer League is the perfect opportunity to show their improvement in that department.

5. Can Filip Petrusev Sway Daryl Morey's Decision?

Serbian center Filip Petrusev isn't expected to play with the Sixers next season. According to Daryl Morey, the team wants him to be stashed overseas so he can continue playing pro ball instead of sitting on the bench in South Philly.

Typically, international picks tend to embrace being a stash. Petrusev isn't one of them. The former Gonzaga center wants in on the NBA action and is eager to play with the Sixers sooner than later. Right now, it seems Morey has his mind made up about Petrusev and wants him overseas for the upcoming season.

Perhaps, Petrusev convinces him otherwise. Summer League performances will most certainly be taken with a grain of salt by the Sixers' front office. Still, if Petrusev dominates, there's always a chance the team's President could reverse his decision.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.