When the Philadelphia 76ers inked veteran center Al Horford to a multi-year deal, the acquisition didn't make sense to a lot of people. That's not to say Horford isn't a helpful addition to a team that could use veteran experience and leadership -- but bringing a starting center to a team that already has Joel Embiid seemed sort of off.

The Sixers had plans to implement Horford as a stretch four with hopes he could coexist with Embiid. Halfway through the 2019-2020 season, though, Sixers head coach Brett Brown realized the fit wasn't optimal. So instead, Brown tweaked the starting lineup, eventually having Horford come off the bench.

The switch didn't last long since injuries to the starting lineup forced the 76ers to throw Horford back into the mix. Now that the team is entirely healthy for the NBA's restart, though, Horford's days in the Sixers' starting lineup are once again behind him.

When Horford was told he was going to come off the bench for the first time back in February, he wasn't thrilled. As a $109 million man on the Sixers, Horford didn't envision that type of role when he signed last summer. However, Horford understood and handled the situation like a pro. And now that he's going to resume the season in that role, the longtime NBA veteran is looking on the bright side of it all.

"No, [the situation in practice isn't new]," Horford said as he was asked if playing a role off the bench in practice feels any different. "Before the All-Star break, this happened. This is the way coach wants to go about it, and the biggest thing for us is that we're all healthy now. The team is healthy, and we're ready to go. Teams are going to have to deal with the depth that we have."

Having a former All-Star center backup another a current All-Star center could be a nightmare scenario for Sixers playoff opponents this season. When the 76ers built their current roster, they created a team built to win in the postseason.

While they will count on Joel Embiid to put the team on his back, having a player like Horford as a reinforcement is the most ideal situation for the Sixers' center position since the team started cracking a spot in the postseason two years ago. Now, the Sixers are just hopeful Embiid, Horford, and the rest of the roster can remain healthy throughout this year's resumed season and playoffs.

