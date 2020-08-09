Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Alec Burks if finally finding his fit with the team. Last summer, Burks didn't have intentions of joining the Sixers. Instead, he inked a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors were far from the powerhouse they typically are in 2019-2020, Burks was one of a few members on the team that stood out as he notched a career-high of 16.1 points-per-game.

Being that he was a 29-year-old veteran on an expiring deal, the Warriors used Burks as a chip to acquire draft picks at the NBA's trade deadline. At the time, Burks was focused on the future of his career. And the experienced guard made it quite clear that he would like to remain with the Warriors beyond this season.

"I like it here," Burks told NBC Sports Bay Area back in December. "[The Warriors have a] Great culture, great players, great coaching staff. I would love to [re-sign in Golden State]." That comment came around a time when Burks' name began floating around as a trade candidate for teams that were searching for a shooting upgrade before playoffs.

It took some time, but the Sixers managed to strike a deal with the Warriors and landed Burks and Glenn Robinson III in exchange for multiple second-round picks. When Burks finally arrived in Philly and debuted for the team, he managed to play in 11 games for the Sixers before the league went on a mandatory hiatus.

During those 11 games, Burks averaged around 10 points-per-game. Although he wasn't with the Sixers for long, it seemed Burks was having a hard time finding his fit and performing the way he did when was in Golden State. Having some extended time with the Sixers could repair the struggles, and it seems it has. After spending what became an offseason with the Sixers, Burks looks like one of the team's best players down in the Orlando bubble so far.

Heading into Friday night's game against the Magic, Burks was averaging around seven points-per-game, while draining all six of his three-point attempts. He finally missed from deep on Friday, but he didn't need to be perfect from three to make an impact. Off the bench, Burks contributed to 22 points and became the Sixers' bell ringer for the night. After the game, Burks mentioned he's "just trying to thrive in any way" with the Sixers. But just because he's starting to fit in, doesn't mean he's here for the long haul.

“I take it day by day, game by game, practice by practice," Burks said after the game when asked about his future in Philly. "Things change in this league so I’m just going to stay level-headed and see how it goes." At the end of the year, Burks will likely test free agency as his contract expires. Where he will end up for the 2020-2021 season is currently not on his mind at the moment as he focuses on the current task at hand, which is helping the Sixers go on a deep playoff run.

