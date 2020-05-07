76ers: Allen Iverson Doesn't Love His 'Practice' Rant as Much as Everybody Else

On this day in 2002, Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson sat in front of a room full of reporters and exchanged words with anybody willing to question him. In the middle of a lengthy press conference, Iverson sounded off about not caring for practice. And ever since that day, Iverson hasn't been able to escape the word.

"We talkin' about practice!" Iverson ranted not too long after getting into a heated exchange with his head coach, Larry Brown. Although Iverson got his point across, many failed to understand why the eventual Hall of Famer was frustrated enough to go blow for blow with any reporter who was willing to question him.

By now, it has been revealed that Iverson's frustrations didn't just stem from feeling questioned about his work ethic. At the time, the veteran guard was feeling like his life was going downhill. That same year, Iverson's friend passed away. Then, the Sixers struggled in the regular season, which eventually led to being on the wrong end of a beatdown in the NBA Playoffs. And to top it all off, Iverson was hardly getting along with his head coach and feared that he would soon be traded away from Philadelphia.

While coach Larry Brown and Iverson attempted to hash out their issues during a meeting on May 7th, 2002, Iverson was hardly relieved after the discussion. So when the disgruntled guard participated in a last-minute press conference after the meeting, Iverson was ready to let all of his frustrations out, leading to the infamous rant.

Eighteen years later, and the 'practice' rant is still relevant. While the Sixers legend often embraces the rant as he recognizes it's all love from the fans when it's quoted, Iverson has revealed in the past that he regrets the moment. "I wish I could take it back," Iverson said back in 2016 after hearing he's been selected for the NBA Hall of Fame.

"My kids tease me about it. It makes me so mad. I'm a Hall of Famer, and I can go outside today and go to a restaurant, or wherever and somebody will come up to me and say 'PRACTICE? We talkin' bout practice?!' Man, I am a Hall of Famer, and that's all you can think about?!"

Unfortunately, Iverson cannot escape the aftermath of the press conference nearly two decades later. While the word 'practice' will forever be attached to Iverson, the legend doesn't have to worry much about only being remembered for his rant. Because the Hall of Famer has done a lot more than offer up a funny soundbite throughout his 14-year career -- and basketball fans from different generations recognize that.

