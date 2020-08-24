SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers Legend Allen Iverson Pens a Letter to Late, Great Kobe Bryant

Justin Grasso

Back in the late 90s and the early 2000s, Philadelphia 76ers matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers were always must-see television. As Allen Iverson ran the show in Philly, and Kobe Bryant starred in a Lakers uniform, it was always a battle between two future NBA legends.

At the time, Iverson and Bryant seemed like bitter rivals considering the circumstances, but that couldn't have been further from the truth. Sure, Iverson and Bryant didn't make friends on the court due to their competitiveness, but off the court, it was all love.

So on Monday, August 24th (8/24, for those who haven't caught on), Allen Iverson wrote a tribute to his former rival via The Players' Tribune. In the piece, Iverson recalled his favorite memory about Kobe Bryant and praised the late, great Laker for everything that he accomplished while he was in the NBA.

"Remember when I came out to L.A. for the first time our rookie year?" Iverson wrote as he recalled one of his first road trips in Los Angeles as a first-year member of the Sixers. "You picked me up at the hotel, and we went out for some food, and you asked me what I was getting up to later. I said I was going to the club. I mean, we in L.A.! I'm going to the club, Kobe. Come on, man. And what did you say? 'I'm going back to the gym.' You're probably the only dude in the history of the game where the mystique wasn't exaggerated. The Mamba was no myth, man."

Iverson then went on to describe the competitive, but very close relationship he had with his fellow legend. While Iverson, like many of us, is still in disbelief that Kobe Bryant is no longer with us, the former Sixers star can't help but be happy about the time he spent going against Bryant and forming a friendship with his competitive rival. "Those memories aren't going anywhere," Iverson wrote. I don't really know how to say goodbye to an NBA legend, a father, a husband, a friend. I don't really have the words. All I know is … I love you, brother."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ty Lue Linked to 76ers as Brett Brown's Future is in Question

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue just might get another shot running his own team as he's been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers to possibly become Brett Brown's replacement.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: The Latest on Brett Brown, Elton Brand, and More

After getting swept by the Boston Celtics on Sunday, there's a lot going on within the Philadelphia 76ers organization.

Justin Grasso

76ers Expected to Part Ways With Brett Brown

After failing to advance to past the first round of the 2019-2020 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are officially moving on from Brett Brown.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson has Some Criticism for Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers starting guard Josh Richardson offered a blunt assessment about his 2019-2020 head coach, Brett Brown.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers takes on the Boston Celtics on Sunday for Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs. Plan on tuning in? here's everything you need to know.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons 'Hurt' Watching 76ers get Swept by Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons admits it was tough to watch his team get swept in the playoffs by the Celtics on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Boston Celtics Sweep the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been swept by the Boston Celtics as they failed to snag a single win after Sunday afternoon's loss.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Goes Down With an Injury in Game 4

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris leaves Game 4 versus the Boston Celtics with a suspected head injury.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Brown Remain Optimistic Heading Into Game 4

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Brett Brown are keeping positive thoughts as they head into an elimination game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Harris' Postseason Production Mighty Concerning for 76ers

As a max player, Tobias Harris is expected to show up and show out for the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs. Unfortunately, he hasn't done that yet.

Justin Grasso