76ers Assign Jaden Springer to Blue Coats After Win vs. Hornets

For the first time in weeks, Philadelphia 76ers’ sophomore guard Jaden Springer took the floor for an actual basketball game. For a couple of weeks, the Sixers were significantly short-handed and could’ve used Springer’s services as the backcourt lacked depth, but the former first-round pick was among those who were injured.

While practicing with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, Springer suffered a quad strain. As a result, he was ruled out for at least one week. Springer wasn’t cleared to return after getting re-evaluated. The young guard ended up going inactive for nine-straight Sixers games.

Finally, last Monday, Springer was cleared for action. At that point, the Sixers’ backcourt was healthier as James Harden returned to the mix on the same day. While Springer remained on the Sixers’ bench in uniform, he didn’t play in the December 5 matchup against Houston Rockets.

The same went for Philadelphia’s Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 9. On Sunday, Springer did see the floor for the Sixers finally. As the matchup between the Sixers and the Hornets reached garbage time, Springer trotted out on the floor for a little under two minutes.

Following Philadelphia’s big victory over the Hornets on Sunday night, Springer was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats. He’ll join the team on its road trip, which begins on Monday night with a matchup against the College Park Skyhawks.

The last time Springer saw the court in the G League was back in early November. At the time, Springer wrapped up just his third matchup with the team. In his G League action with the Blue Coats this season, Springer drained 44 percent of his shots, averaging 16 points per game.

On Monday, Springer and the Blue Coats will take on the Skyhawks, tipping the game off at 7 PM ET.

