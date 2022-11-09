76ers Assign Jaden Springer to Blue Coats Before Hawks Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers assigned their second-year guard Jaden Springer to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, on Wednesday morning.

That move marks the second time Springer will go to Delaware to participate with the developmental squad. Last week, as the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the New York Knicks, Springer traveled with the Blue Coats to participate in their first two games against the Greensboro Swarm.

“It felt good, you know, to just get up and down and just getting back to playing again,” Springer said after getting two games worth of action with the Blue Coats. “So, it was great.”

In his first set of action in Delaware, Springer averaged 27 minutes on the court. During that time, he put up nine points per game while shooting 33 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. In addition, he collected two rebounds per game while averaging two steals.

“I feel like this year has been great after getting that first year of experience,” Springer added. “Being around the team, the Sixers, and all of the coaching staff, everybody. Great development, great people, and great veterans from this team to learn from.”

Although Springer was recalled to the Sixers at the beginning of the week ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the second-year guard did not play.

When the Sixers travel to Atlanta on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Springer will remain around Philadelphia as he’s set to play with the Blue Coats for their home opener on Friday. Over the next two games, the Blue Coats will face the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

After getting back-to-back starts last week, Springer will likely start for Delaware once again when they face Capital City this week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.