76ers' Ben Simmons Pranks His Mother After Being Told He Cannot Cook

Don't ever challenge Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons to cook food after accusing him of not knowing how to do something, because he will get payback. Recently, Simmons spent time with his mother at home during the NBA's hiatus.

As the Sixers' two-time All-Star joined the team's quarantine web series titled 'Posted Up,' Simmons decided to entertain fans by pranking his mother. It all started when Posted Up host, Christian Crosby, asked Simmons if he knew how to cook. After Simmons confidently stated he did, his mother accused him of being a liar in the background.

"He can barely boil an egg," she said. At that point, Simmons saw his mother's accusation as a challenge, and he decided to start whipping up scrambled eggs to prove his point. However, Simmons wasn't trying to make his eggs delicious to prove a point to his mom. Instead, he took it upon himself to turn his cooked meal into a pranking opportunity.

Therefore, Simmons chose a special ingredient for his eggs -- fish sauce. As you would expect, she was not thrilled with the meal. "What have you done?!" She asked after taking a bite. "I hate you, Ben Simmons!"

Add another successful prank to Ben Simmons' resume. Though nobody would expect it, Simmons is a common prankster. In a recent story written by ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, the Sixers guard revealed that he frequently pranks friends and family in various ways. And on Posted Up, we've seen the most recent example.

