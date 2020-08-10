All76ers
76ers' Ben Simmons had Successful Surgery on Monday

Justin Grasso

While the Philadelphia 76ers are down in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida, Ben Simmons had to fly back to Philly after suffering an injury last week. Last Wednesday, the Sixers All-Star suffered a knee injury during the third quarter of a regular-season matchup against the Washington Wizards.

At the time, Simmons didn't seem to be dealing with anything too significant. With little pain, no swelling, and the ability to walk around, Simmons' setback seemed minor. Later on Wednesday night, the Sixers forward received an MRI, which revealed no structural damage.

Everything coming from Simmons' tests last Wednesday was positive -- until the official diagnosis and treatment options were laid out. As it turns out, Simmons was dealing with a subluxation on his left kneecap. And the best treatment option for the third-year star was to get it surgically repaired.

Therefore, Simmons' seeding season was cut short -- and his chance at playing in the playoffs at any point is slim to none. So on Sunday, Simmons packed his bags and headed back to Philly so he could undergo surgery on Monday morning.

Per a Sixers spokesperson, Simmons' surgery on Monday to remove the loose body in his left knee was successful. The procedure was performed by Dr. Chris Dodson from Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia. The All-Star forward will begin rehabilitation in Philadelphia immediately while he's out indefinitely. In approximately two weeks, Simmons will have a post-operative evaluation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

