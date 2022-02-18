76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off a short week on Tuesday night. Coming into the Tuesday night matchup against Boston Celtics, the Sixers were on an impressive two-game win streak.
However, they couldn’t keep the hot streak going. Although the Sixers defeated the Celtics in two out of three matchups earlier this year, the Sixers weren’t ready for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s hot shooting. After taking a 135-87 beatdown against Boston, the Sixers picked up their first loss in a week.
Now, the Sixers are set to close out their short week with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Back in early November, the Sixers and the Bucks met at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this year.
Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers struggled against the Bucks and took on a 118-109 loss. This time around, the Sixers plan to have Embiid back in the mix, but they are without one of their key players. In addition to not having Seth Curry and Andre Drummond on Thursday, as they’ve been traded, the Sixers also won’t have James Harden playing just yet.
Therefore, the Sixers will miss some key star power against the defending NBA champions. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bucks battle it out for the second time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
Time: 8:30 PM ET.
Location: Fiserv Forum
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: TNT
Bucks TV Broadcast: TNT
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Bucks Listen: 103.3 FM WTMJ Radio
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Bucks -6.5
Moneyline: PHI +225, MIL -275
Total O/U: 222.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook