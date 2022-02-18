76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off a short week on Tuesday night. Coming into the Tuesday night matchup against Boston Celtics, the Sixers were on an impressive two-game win streak.

However, they couldn’t keep the hot streak going. Although the Sixers defeated the Celtics in two out of three matchups earlier this year, the Sixers weren’t ready for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s hot shooting. After taking a 135-87 beatdown against Boston, the Sixers picked up their first loss in a week.

Now, the Sixers are set to close out their short week with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Back in early November, the Sixers and the Bucks met at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this year.

Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers struggled against the Bucks and took on a 118-109 loss. This time around, the Sixers plan to have Embiid back in the mix, but they are without one of their key players. In addition to not having Seth Curry and Andre Drummond on Thursday, as they’ve been traded, the Sixers also won’t have James Harden playing just yet.

Therefore, the Sixers will miss some key star power against the defending NBA champions. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bucks battle it out for the second time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET.

Location: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

Bucks TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bucks Listen: 103.3 FM WTMJ Radio

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Moneyline: PHI +225, MIL -275

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook