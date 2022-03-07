Skip to main content
76ers vs. Bulls: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers started off last week’s slate on a high note. Following a short week where they went 2-0 to start the James Harden era, the Sixers battled with the New York Knicks for a matchup after last Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden.

Except for the rematch took place in South Philly. Although the Sixers started off slow last Wednesday in the rematch against New York, Tyrese Maxey helped sparked a second-half comeback victory over the Knicks to expand the win streak to four games.

Two nights later, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season. In the first outing against the Cavs, the Sixers were without James Harden and they found a way to win. With Harden, the 76ers started off slow once again but formed another impressive comeback to pull off the victory and increase the win streak to five games.

Unfortunately, the streak ended on Saturday night. For the second game of a back-to-back, the Sixers rested Harden as he continues to monitor his hamstring. After getting off to another slow start, the Sixers failed to fully recover in the second half.

Although Philadelphia avoided an embarrassing loss in Miami this past weekend, their first loss post-All-Star break was a tough pill to swallow. Now, they’ll look to bounce back on Monday night when they begin their new slate of games with a tough matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

When the Bulls and the Sixers faced each other three times earlier this year, the Sixers found success without Harden. On Monday night, they’ll get Harden back in the mix as they look to complete the regular-season sweep against Chicago. 

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17630927_168388689_lowres

Sixers are 18-13 when playing at home this season

Philly is 7-3 over the last ten games

On the road, the Bulls are 15-15 this season

Chicago has gone 6-4 over their last ten games

Philadelphia is on a ten-game win streak against Chicago

The total has gone under in four of the Bulls’ last five games

Bulls are 0-3 against the spread versus the Sixers this year

Sixers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ last seven games

Injury Report

USATSI_17630931_168388689_lowres

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Charlie Brown - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Bulls

Lonzo Ball - Out

Alex Caruso - Out

Tyler Cook - Out

Marko Simonvic - Out

Nikola Vucevic - Questionable 

Patrick Williams - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17630826_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, CHI +240

Total O/U: 232.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-mar-07-all-chicago-bulls-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_

