Skip to main content
76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

After returning from the week-long All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the court last Friday for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The James Harden era started out with a bang as the Sixers dominated the Timberwolves on the road. 

A couple of days later, the Sixers paid a visit to the New York Knicks and had a similar result in Madison Square Garden. After getting a couple of days off, the Sixers returned to their home court for the first time in weeks. Once again, they faced the Knicks.

Although the Sixers started off slow and put on an underwhelming performance in the first half of Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, they turned their play up a notch in the second half. And similar to Sunday’s game, the Sixers found a way to dominate the Knicks down the stretch and picked up another comfortable victory, which became their fourth-straight win.

Now, on Friday, the Sixers are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season. The last time the Sixers hosted the Cavaliers, Philadelphia came out on top with an impressive win. Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Cavaliers battle it out once again? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Read More

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia 

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers Listen: Power 89.1 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, CLE +240

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_17674656_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

By Justin Grasso52 seconds ago
USATSI_17673182_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17093591_168388689_lowres
News

When Will DeAndre Jordan Officially Join the Sixers?

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17779966_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Release Willie Cauley-Stein After DeAndre Jordan Signing

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17630829_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Tobias Harris Added to Injury Report Ahead of Cavs Matchup

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_17812773_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Helped Unleash Tyrese Maxey vs. Knicks

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_17652449_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Officially Announce DeAndre Jordan Signing

By Justin Grasso9 hours ago
USATSI_17781216_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Embiid Felt 'Playoff Atmosphere' for Harden's Home Debut

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago