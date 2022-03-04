76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

After returning from the week-long All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the court last Friday for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The James Harden era started out with a bang as the Sixers dominated the Timberwolves on the road.

A couple of days later, the Sixers paid a visit to the New York Knicks and had a similar result in Madison Square Garden. After getting a couple of days off, the Sixers returned to their home court for the first time in weeks. Once again, they faced the Knicks.

Although the Sixers started off slow and put on an underwhelming performance in the first half of Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, they turned their play up a notch in the second half. And similar to Sunday’s game, the Sixers found a way to dominate the Knicks down the stretch and picked up another comfortable victory, which became their fourth-straight win.

Now, on Friday, the Sixers are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season. The last time the Sixers hosted the Cavaliers, Philadelphia came out on top with an impressive win. Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Cavaliers battle it out once again? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers Listen: Power 89.1 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, CLE +240

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook