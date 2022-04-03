76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off a matinee matchup on Saturday with a battle against the Charlotte Hornets. Saturday's game marked the fourth and final time the Sixers and the Hornets would battle it out this season.

In their first two matchups, the Sixers expanded on a multi-season win streak over the Hornets by winning their 15th and 16-straight games against Charlotte. Then when the two teams met for the third time, the Sixers fell short as the Hornets snapped the streak.

Going into Saturday's game, the Sixers were on a three-game losing streak after falling short to the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Detroit Pistons. On Saturday, the Sixers were on a mission to avoid falling in four-straight games.

From the jump, the Sixers had control over the Hornets. While the game was still tight going into halftime, the Sixers found separation in the third quarter after scoring 45 points and holding the Hornets to under 30.

After picking up a dominant 144-114 victory, the 76ers snapped their losing streak and hit the road right away as they are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second night of a back-to-back.

In the previous three matchups against the Cavaliers, the Sixers won in every game. With a season's sweep over the Cavs on Sunday, the Sixers could clinch their playoff berth at last. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Cavaliers battle it out for the fourth and final time this season? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET.

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers Listen: Power 89.1

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188, CLE +155

Total O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook