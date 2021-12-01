76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Wednesday night to kick off another multi-game road trip. Their first stop will be at the TD Garden Arena, where they are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the first time this year.
Game Notes
- The Sixers have lost seven of their last ten games
- On the road this year, the Sixers are 6-5
- In their last seven matchups against the Celtics, the Sixers are 6-1
- The Celtics have won six of their last ten games
- The Celtics are 5-4 when playing in Boston
- Philly is 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games
- The Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games versus the Celtics
- In games between the Sixers and the Celtics, the scoring total has gone under in six of their last nine matchups (via Oddshark)
Odds
Spread: Celtics -3.5
Moneyline: PHI +125, BOS -150
Total O/U: 206.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $7,000
DraftKings Price: $7,000
Average FPPG: 32
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,900
DraftKings Price: $4,200
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,400
DraftKings Price: $5,200
Average FPPG: 24
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,400
DraftKings Price: $3,700
Average FPPG: 19
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,600
DraftKings Price: $8,000
Average FPPG: 36
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $5,500
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 18
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $5,300
DraftKings Price: $3,500
Average FPPG: 21
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $3,900
Average FPPG: 19
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,100
DraftKings Price: $10,700
Average FPPG: 45
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $5,900
DraftKings Price: $6,300
Average FPPG: 27