Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Wednesday night to kick off another multi-game road trip. Their first stop will be at the TD Garden Arena, where they are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the first time this year.

    Game Notes

    • The Sixers have lost seven of their last ten games
    • On the road this year, the Sixers are 6-5
    • In their last seven matchups against the Celtics, the Sixers are 6-1
    • The Celtics have won six of their last ten games
    • The Celtics are 5-4 when playing in Boston
    • Philly is 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games
    • The Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games versus the Celtics
    • In games between the Sixers and the Celtics, the scoring total has gone under in six of their last nine matchups (via Oddshark)

    Odds

    Spread: Celtics -3.5

    Moneyline: PHI +125, BOS -150

    Total O/U: 206.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $7,000

    DraftKings Price: $7,000

    Average FPPG: 32

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $4,900

    DraftKings Price: $4,200

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,400

    DraftKings Price: $5,200

    Read More

    Average FPPG: 24

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,400

    DraftKings Price: $3,700

    Average FPPG: 19

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,600

    DraftKings Price: $8,000

    Average FPPG: 36

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $5,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 18

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $5,300

    DraftKings Price: $3,500

    Average FPPG: 21

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,900

    Average FPPG: 19

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,100

    DraftKings Price: $10,700

    Average FPPG: 45

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $5,900

    DraftKings Price: $6,300

    Average FPPG: 27

    USATSI_15856320_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_17257166_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Isn't Concerned About Maxey's Reduced Scoring With Embiid Back

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17178555_168388689_lowres
    News

    Paul Reed Remains With Blue Coats as Sixers Gear up to Face Celtics

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16892886_168388689_lowres (3)
    News

    Sixers' Two-Way Guard Grant Riller Suffers Another Setback

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17214254_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Doesn't Believe Sixers Took Magic Lightly

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13512012_168388689_lowres
    News

    Mo Bamba Issues High Praise for Joel Embiid on Monday

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17256971_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Process of Getting Chemistry Back

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17257507_168388689_lowres
    News

    Drummond Earns Credit for Fixing Sixers' Energy vs. Magic

    Nov 30, 2021