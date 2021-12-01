76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Wednesday night to kick off another multi-game road trip. Their first stop will be at the TD Garden Arena, where they are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the first time this year.

Game Notes

The Sixers have lost seven of their last ten games

On the road this year, the Sixers are 6-5

In their last seven matchups against the Celtics, the Sixers are 6-1

The Celtics have won six of their last ten games

The Celtics are 5-4 when playing in Boston

Philly is 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games

The Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games versus the Celtics

In games between the Sixers and the Celtics, the scoring total has gone under in six of their last nine matchups (via Oddshark)

Odds

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +125, BOS -150

Total O/U: 206.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $7,000

DraftKings Price: $7,000

Average FPPG: 32

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,900

DraftKings Price: $4,200

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,400

DraftKings Price: $5,200

Average FPPG: 24

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,400

DraftKings Price: $3,700

Average FPPG: 19

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,600

DraftKings Price: $8,000

Average FPPG: 36

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $5,500

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Average FPPG: 18

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $5,300

DraftKings Price: $3,500

Average FPPG: 21

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $4,500

DraftKings Price: $3,900

Average FPPG: 19

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,100

DraftKings Price: $10,700

Average FPPG: 45

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $5,900

DraftKings Price: $6,300

Average FPPG: 27