76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers shook up the roster following a tough loss against the Phoenix Suns. Going into the trade deadline, the Sixers front office was reportedly in deep discussions to land Brooklyn Nets guard, James Harden.

For a while, it seemed the Sixers might have to wait until the offseason to try and land Harden via sign and trade with the Nets or grab him in free agency. But eventually, the Nets caved. The Sixers managed to land Harden and the veteran Paul Millsap.

They did so by sending out Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and multiple draft picks. Following the trade deadline, the Sixers returned to the court to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although they were missing a couple of pieces after the trade, the Sixers defeated the Thunder.

The following night, the Sixers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thanks to a dominant triple-double effort, Embiid led the Sixers to a victory over Cleveland and picked up their 34th victory of the year.

Now, the Sixers are set to tip-off their week against the Boston Celtics. In their previous few matchups, the Sixers won two games and fell short in their first outing against Boston back in early December. On Tuesday, the two Eastern Conference rivals will close out the regular-season series with one final battle.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Celtics battle it out for the final time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

Celtics TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +105, BOS -125

Total O/U: 209.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook