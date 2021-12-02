Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers' struggles didn't prevent them from picking up a win on Monday night at home. As the Sixers hosted the Orlando Magic, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference currently, they avoided falling victim to a trap game and picked up their 11th win of the year.

    After getting the day off on Tuesday, the Sixers will return to the court on Wednesday night to face the Boston Celtics for the first time this season. Wednesday's matchup will also be the start of a multi-game road trip for the Sixers once again.

    The last time the Sixers embarked on a road trip, they were missing several key players due to injuries and COVID-19-related setbacks. Fortunately, this time around, they are getting back to being fully healthy as all key rotational players are set to make an appearance in Boston as the injury report remains clear.

    Last season, the Sixers had a ton of success against the Celtics. As they faced them three times throughout the year, twice at home and once on the road, the Sixers swept Boston after going 3-1 against them in the previous year. Now, they'll look to continue that regular-season success on Wednesday. 

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Celtics go to battle on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

    Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST.

    Read More

    Location: TD Garden Arena

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Celtics Listen: WROR 105.7

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Celtics -3.5

    Moneyline: BOS -150, PHI +125

    Total O/U: 206.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    USATSI_15461366_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_15471737_168388689_lowres
    News

    Celtics Clear Jaylen Brown for Action vs. Sixers

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17256969_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Discusses Tyrese Maxey's Growth as a Leader

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15856320_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17257166_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Isn't Concerned About Maxey's Reduced Scoring With Embiid Back

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17178555_168388689_lowres
    News

    Paul Reed Remains With Blue Coats as Sixers Gear up to Face Celtics

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16892886_168388689_lowres (3)
    News

    Sixers' Two-Way Guard Grant Riller Suffers Another Setback

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17214254_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Doesn't Believe Sixers Took Magic Lightly

    22 hours ago