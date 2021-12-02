76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers' struggles didn't prevent them from picking up a win on Monday night at home. As the Sixers hosted the Orlando Magic, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference currently, they avoided falling victim to a trap game and picked up their 11th win of the year.

After getting the day off on Tuesday, the Sixers will return to the court on Wednesday night to face the Boston Celtics for the first time this season. Wednesday's matchup will also be the start of a multi-game road trip for the Sixers once again.

The last time the Sixers embarked on a road trip, they were missing several key players due to injuries and COVID-19-related setbacks. Fortunately, this time around, they are getting back to being fully healthy as all key rotational players are set to make an appearance in Boston as the injury report remains clear.

Last season, the Sixers had a ton of success against the Celtics. As they faced them three times throughout the year, twice at home and once on the road, the Sixers swept Boston after going 3-1 against them in the previous year. Now, they'll look to continue that regular-season success on Wednesday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Celtics go to battle on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: TD Garden Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Celtics Listen: WROR 105.7

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Moneyline: BOS -150, PHI +125

Total O/U: 206.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook