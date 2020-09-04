Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from voicing his opinion. When it comes to talking Sixers, Barkley is far from a fanboy. Regardless of whether he's got a statue sitting outside of the team's practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, or not, Barkley is going to be as critical as he feels he need to be to get his point across when talking Philly hoops.

Nowadays, when you talk Sixers, the topic is always surrounding the two young superstars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. As they've been the focal point of the roster for the last few years -- everybody can't help but focus on the both of them. And unfortunately for Simmons and Embiid -- a lot of the focus is typically on their weaknesses rather than their strengths.

This week, Charles Barkley kept up with the theme. As the NBA legend went on ESPN radio this week, Barkley was asked to step in Sixers General Manager Elton Brand's shoes for a moment and explain what he would do if he were running the team. To no surprise, Barkley immediately focused on offering criticism to Embiid and Simmons.

Barkley's Plans

"I sit them down and tell both of them it's time to grow up and be professionals. This is professional sports. If I'm Elton Brand, I sit Ben [Simmons] down, and I say, 'Ben. . . I gave you $170 million, and people are still asking you can you shoot?' I gave you $170 million, can you answer the question one way or another?"

"I sit Joel Embiid down and say, 'Joel, I gave you $170 million, can you get in shape for me?' I don't think those are unfair questions. I bring in a disciplinarian because both of those guys just walked all over Brett Brown. [Brown] is a good man, and he's a good coach, but they walked all over him. We should not have all of these questions five or six years into somebody's career."

Barkley raises typical but valuable points. When Brett Brown was running the show in Philly for the last seven years, he failed to get the most out of his two young stars. Knowing he struggled to hold them accountable, the Sixers were left with no choice but to move on from Brown.

Now, as the Sixers search for the franchise's next head coach, Barkley suggests Elton Brand should look for somebody who will act as a 'disciplinarian' more than a friend to Embiid and Simmons. While they are All-Star talents, the next head coach needs to be able to set them straight when needed. If the Sixers can't find the candidate who can do that, they will find themselves in the same position moving forward.

