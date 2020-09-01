SI.com
76ers Grant Chicago Bulls Permission to Interview Ime Udoka

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have granted the Chicago Bulls permission to interview Ime Udoka for the vacant head coach position, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Monday night. Udoka, who spent the 2019-2020 NBA season as Brett Brown's top assistant, has been on Chicago's radar for quite some time now.

A few months back, during the COVID-19 hiatus, the Chicago Bulls were revamping their front office. They started by hiring Arturas Karnisovas as the organization's top executive and added Marc Eversley as the general manager. With new front office leaders in place, the Bulls were expected to find a new head coach as well.

Although they waited for a little to end the Boylen era officially, the inevitable eventually occurred. Now, the Bulls' new front office is searching for a new head coach, and Ime Udoka, as expected, is on Chicago's radar officially.

Considering Eversley came from Philadelphia's front office, it's no surprise Udoka is getting a strong consideration from the Bulls. However, just because he's a notable candidate doesn't mean the job is his to lose.

Along with Udoka, the Bulls are going interview other assistants around the league such as Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas of the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool, Milwaukee Bucks' Darvin Ham, Denver Nuggets' Wes Unseld Jr., Miami Heat's Dan Craig, and former Nets coach, Kenny Atkinson. 

In addition to Chicago, Udoka has interest from the Sixers, too, as they search for their next head coach. Since Philly hired Udoka this season to be Brett Brown's top assistant, the team will keep him in mind while searching for the next head coach. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

