76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a fantastic start for their difficult road stretch. Although their wins haven't pretty lately, the Sixers have been getting the job done without their best player in Joel Embiid out on the floor.

Last Sunday night, they faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and came out on top with a difficult overtime win. Then, the Sixers paid a visit to the Golden State Warriors a couple of nights later and took advantage of a Steph Curry-less lineup.

On Thursday, following a long day for the Sixers' front office, Philly faced the Los Angeles Lakers, who had no LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Once again, the 76ers struggled to maintain their lead in the second half, but they didn't fail completely as they took home the victory, making it three-straight on their current road trip.

Now, the Sixers are set to face Doc Rivers' old team in the Los Angeles Clippers. As expected they won't have Joel Embiid on the floor for them still and they'll remain shorthanded at the center position for the time being.

Currently, Los Angeles is on a four-game win streak and placed in the third seed in the tough Western Conference. Philly has gotten the benefit of the doubt from oddsmakers over the last few games even with Embiid out, but the Clippers are favored over the Sixers on Saturday night at the Staples Center.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Clippers go head to head? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM EST.

Location: Staples Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Clippers TV Broadcast: Prime Ticket

Clippers Listen: AM 570 L.A. Sports

76ers Stream: Click Here

Clippers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI +155, LAC -185

O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM