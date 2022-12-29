76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

Following a loss on Tuesday night in Washington, DC, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t take a trip back home. Instead, the team hopped on a plane to go to New Orleans.

A four-game road trip continues this week against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Sixers’ current roadstand started on Sunday afternoon against the New York Knicks. Then it continued on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards.

Before the Sixers take the floor at Smoothie King Center on Friday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers sat in the stands as a spectator, watching another Pelicans matchup first. But he wasn’t doing scouting on Friday’s opponents. Instead, he was supporting his son, Austin Rivers, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It’s been really rare,” Rivers said during an in-game interview discussing his opportunity to watch Austin Rivers live. “When I was coaching in LA, and he came to town… But this is my first time in my coaching career that I’ve been on the road, and he’s been on the road. It’s been great. It’s awesome.”

Recently, Rivers mentioned that he watches every Timberwolves game since his son is on the team. On Wednesday, Doc got to see him in action while in attendance for the first time in a while.

“I love watching him play,” Rivers continued. “He’s doing his role, and I love that he’s doing that. Like, he buys in, and he’s a vet, which is scary to me. He’s been a good vet to this young team, and I love it.”

The Timberwolves came up short against the Pelicans on Wednesday night. In the one-point loss to New Orleans, Rivers clocked in for 33 minutes, registering five points, two rebounds, and two assists.

With the Pelicans defeating the Timberwolves, they snag their fourth-straight win, keeping them tied for first place in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets. On Friday, the Sixers will look to snap that win streak as they look to get back on track after a loss in Washington.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.