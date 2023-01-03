76ers’ Doc Rivers Begins Presser With Well-Wishes to Damar Hamlin

76ers head coach sent well-wishes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin before his postgame press conference on Monday.

As the Philadelphia 76ers were in the midst of a rematch game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, a scary scene took place in Cincinnati as the NFL’s Buffalo Bills visited the Cincinnati Bengals for a Monday Night Football matchup.

During the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals battle, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle in the open field. Shortly after what looked like a routine play, Hamlin stood up before collapsing to the ground.

Trainers rushed to the field to tend to the player. According to CNN, an ambulance was brought onto the field in less than five minutes. Hamlin was administered CPR, according to the report.

The NFL released the following statement after the incident, announcing that the game would be suspended.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

As the incident took place, the Sixers were made aware of what was going on across the sports world following their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Doc Rivers, who approached a room full of reporters for a routine postgame press conference, kicked the session off by addressing the incident based on what he heard.

“Well, I hate to start on a heavy note, but watching what’s going on with Damar Hamlin, prayers out for him,” said the Sixers’ head coach. “Boy, That’s tough. It’s tough when you see that in sports or in anything. That’s a hard one.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Damar Hamil’s agent, Ira Turner, stated that there is currently no official update at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.