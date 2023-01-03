76ers' Doc Rivers Compares Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey

Before the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was asked about a couple of his former players. To no surprise, former Sixers sharpshooter Isaiah Joe was a topic of conversation.

As Joe played for the Sixers over the last two years before failing to make final cuts beyond the 2022 preseason, he landed back on his feet with the Thunder. Saturday night’s game marked the first time Joe faced his former team. Rivers, who has praised Joe several times since the team parted ways with him, once again had nothing but positive things to say about the former second-rounder.

But Rivers also addressed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a rising star that Rivers coached for one season back in 2018-2019. Prior to becoming OKC’s core piece, Alexander played for the Los Angeles Clippers, who drafted him 11th overall out of Kentucky in the 2018 NBA Draft.

During his lone season in LA, Alexander started in 73 of 82 games. He averaged 11 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game while hitting on 48 percent of his field goals and 37 percent of his three-point shots.

Following a successful rookie year, Alexander was traded to the Thunder in the offseason blockbuster that linked up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in LA.

Since then, SGA has carved out a significant role as the face of the Thunder franchise. Recalling his time coaching the Thunder star, Rivers compared his former future All-Star to his current rising star, Tyrese Maxey, as they have similar work ethics and mindsets.

“Reminds me a lot of Tyrese just as far as his approach,” said Rivers. He’s one of those young guys, in his rookie year, you couldn’t coach enough — that loved being coached. Over-worked, and stood for everything that’s good in the game, really. I say the same thing about Tyrese. I’ve had several of those, but he stands out. Quiet demeanor, but tough. You knew this was coming, at least, I did. I believed that. The day we decided to make that move when I was in LA, I was not so sure about it. Even though what we did was phenomenal. I kept thinking this kid's gonna be special. I’m really happy that he is because he’s a good kid.”

Since Rivers started coaching Maxey a few years back, he credited the young guard for being one of the hardest workers he’s ever come across. Per Rivers, Alexander is similar, which could be a primary reason why the young guard is one of the most productive guards in the league at the moment.

While Maxey and Alexander are on teams that are on different timelines, the latter is in a position where he’s become the primary face of a franchise as he continues improving at age 24.

