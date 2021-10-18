Doc Rivers' Injury Update for Shake Milton Isn't Encouraging

With Ben Simmons out of the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup for training camp and the preseason, his absence opened up the door for guards such as Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton to battle it out for the starting point guard position.

During Philly's first preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, Shake Milton came off the bench. When the Sixers went home and participated in a rematch against the Raptors, Milton found himself inserted into the starting lineup.

Following the big win over Toronto, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed the starting point guard battle between Milton and Maxey as Ben Simmons remained away from the team. By the sounds of it, Milton and Maxey would each get two preseason games to start in while coming off the bench for the other two.

Unfortunately for Milton, his preseason was finished before the 76ers reached the third matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. During a practice session last Sunday, Milton stepped on veteran big man Andre Drummond's foot during the action. After rolling his ankle and going down, Milton's day was finished.

The following night, the Sixers ruled Milton out against the Nets. According to a team official, Milton sprained his ankle. There was no timetable set for his return, but the veteran guard has yet to see the floor since last Sunday. Last week, Milton was sidelined for every practice session and was inevitably ruled out against the Detroit Pistons for the 76ers' preseason finale.

Although Doc Rivers mentioned last Thursday that he hoped everybody was healthy and able to return to the practice court on Sunday as they prepare for the regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, the head coach didn't get his wish.

Following Sunday's session, Rivers confirmed that players such as Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle returned to the court. However, Milton remained sidelined. And according to the head coach's latest update, it doesn't sound like Milton will be returning to the floor anytime soon.

"I don't know what his status is," Rivers said in regards to Milton. "I know he's out. Shake is nowhere near playing yet. He'll be out for a while."

That's not an encouraging sign for the 25-year-old veteran guard. Before going down with his injury, it seemed Milton was trending towards winning the starting point guard battle as Simmons was out. Now, the three-time All-Star's return and an ankle injury could set Milton back and make it hard for him to garner significant minutes when he is able to touch the floor finally.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.