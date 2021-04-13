Doc Rivers Believes Mike Scott is Getting His Rhythm Back

The 2020-2021 NBA season hasn't gone as planned for Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward, Mike Scott. Back in the training camp days in early December, Scott got a late start to the party as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Although he made it out on the court for the Sixers' season opener weeks later, Scott found himself injured five games into the season. Due to a knee injury, Scott missed five straight games. Despite returning for three games, he tweaked his knee again, which had him off the floor for the next 13 games.

Due to his long stretches of absences early on in the year, Scott struggled to find balance this season. In the 26 games after returning from injury, Scott averaged just four points per game in an average of 17 minutes of action.

Granted, he's had to play in different positions due to injuries elsewhere on the roster, but there has been little consistency from the veteran forward this year. And as the Sixers begin to figure out who's going to be in the key rotation when the postseason rolls around, Scott is beginning to feel the urgency.

During Saturday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Scott checked in for just under 20 minutes. As Philly's starting forward Tobias Harris missed the matchup due to knee soreness, Scott stepped up in his absence.

The veteran forward shot 5-for-9 from the field and hit on three of six three-point attempts. In 19 minutes, Scott accounted for 13 points off the Sixers' bench, having his first double-digit scoring game since March 1st.

"I think he's getting his rhythm," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers after the game. "I got on him in the first quarter because he had a wide-open shot that he passed off. I told him that's not what we want. I thought his first shot that he took today, he missed because he wasn't ready and he takes shots like that. But when Mike is set with balance, he's a terrific shooter. I thought tonight was the first time in a while where he played with balance," Rivers continued. "We need him to do that more.

Scott isn't known to thrive in any other areas offensively outside of shooting beyond the arc. So, when his three-point shot is off, it's difficult to justify giving the veteran forward minutes. However, Rivers understands that three-point shooters can be streaky. Therefore, he doesn't give up on them easily. After Saturday night's win over the Thunder, Rivers was happy to see Scott gain some rhythm back.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA