Former 76ers Favorite Corey Brewer Lands Job With Pelicans

Justin Grasso

Corey Brewer will be back in the NBA for the 2020-2021 season. Except, the NBA veteran won't be on the court. Instead, the former Philadelphia 76ers fan favorite will find himself in a player development role for the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Mark Berman of FOX26, Brewer will join the Pelicans' new coaching staff, which is led by veteran coach Stan Van Gundy. Brewer, who spent some time on the Sacramento Kings roster last season, seems to be making the transition from player to coach as he's struggled to find a stable NBA job over the years.

The 34-year-old veteran guard got his start in 2007 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. As a former Florida Gator, Brewer was drafted seventh-overall to the T'Wolves and spent three full seasons in Minnesota before getting traded to the New York Knicks after playing in 56 games during year four.

Brewer never went on to play for the Knicks, as they waived him before he ever had the opportunity to suit up for them. It wasn't long before he found a job with the Dallas Mavericks' though. Brewer played 13 games for the Mavericks during the 2010-2011 season and was fortunate to be a part of their championship run.

The following year, Brewer was once again traded, and bouncing around from team to team was quickly becoming a trend. He played two seasons for the Denver Nuggets, two more seasons for the Timberwolves, then had stints with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers, and the Kings.

Brewer's time with the 76ers was short-lived as he signed just two ten-day contracts with the team in January of 2019. The veteran guard started in three games, appearing in seven total matchups. He averaged seven points-per-game and became a fan-favorite due to his relentlessness on defense and trolling of Rockets superstar James Harden when Houston visited Philly at the Wells Fargo Center in January of 2019.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

 

