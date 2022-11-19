76ers’ Furkan Korkmaz Discusses Recent Setback

It’s been a rough start to the 2022-2023 NBA season for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz.

When the Sixers started off the year, Korkmaz was on the outside of the team’s rotation after appearing in over 60 games last season.

Leading up to last Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Korkmaz appeared in just four games. With a few injured players missing the Hawks matchup, Korkmaz picked up playing time. After a three-minute shift, Korkmaz was ruled out for the night with a knee injury.

“It’s definitely disappointing a little bit,” said Korkmaz, who was off to a solid start in his fifth matchup of the season. “It was just bad luck, you know? Could be worse.”

Korkmaz was diagnosed with a knee effusion ahead of Philadelphia’s Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz. When the team returned to the practice court on Wednesday and Thursday, Korkmaz was not an active participant.

By Friday, the veteran sharpshooter revealed that he’s progressing positively, but his setback is still a work in progress at this point.

“It’s good, it’s getting better,” said Korkmaz regarding his knee. “It’s really like day-to-day stuff. I still can’t do any contact stuff, but I’ve been trying to push and trying to be back as soon as possible.”

When the Sixers return to the court to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Korkmaz will be inactive. It’s unclear when he plans to return, but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers assumed it would be a game or two before the Turkish veteran suits up again.

In the meantime, Korkmaz is focused on what he can control.

“This type of injury, it’s gonna happen,” Korkmaz finished. “It doesn’t matter if you play or if you don’t play, it’s gonna happen. At the end of the day, it could be worse. That’s my mindset. … I’m staying ready, staying positive, trying to do all of my work, and soon get back to the court.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.