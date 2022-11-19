Skip to main content

76ers’ Furkan Korkmaz Discusses Recent Setback

Furkan Korkmaz remains off the floor as he recovers from a knee injury.

It’s been a rough start to the 2022-2023 NBA season for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz

When the Sixers started off the year, Korkmaz was on the outside of the team’s rotation after appearing in over 60 games last season.

Leading up to last Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Korkmaz appeared in just four games. With a few injured players missing the Hawks matchup, Korkmaz picked up playing time. After a three-minute shift, Korkmaz was ruled out for the night with a knee injury.

“It’s definitely disappointing a little bit,” said Korkmaz, who was off to a solid start in his fifth matchup of the season. “It was just bad luck, you know? Could be worse.”

Korkmaz was diagnosed with a knee effusion ahead of Philadelphia’s Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz. When the team returned to the practice court on Wednesday and Thursday, Korkmaz was not an active participant.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

By Friday, the veteran sharpshooter revealed that he’s progressing positively, but his setback is still a work in progress at this point. 

“It’s good, it’s getting better,” said Korkmaz regarding his knee. “It’s really like day-to-day stuff. I still can’t do any contact stuff, but I’ve been trying to push and trying to be back as soon as possible.”

When the Sixers return to the court to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Korkmaz will be inactive. It’s unclear when he plans to return, but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers assumed it would be a game or two before the Turkish veteran suits up again.

In the meantime, Korkmaz is focused on what he can control. 

“This type of injury, it’s gonna happen,” Korkmaz finished. “It doesn’t matter if you play or if you don’t play, it’s gonna happen. At the end of the day, it could be worse. That’s my mindset. … I’m staying ready, staying positive, trying to do all of my work, and soon get back to the court.” 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_19470307_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Offers Health Update After Injury Scare on Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19470226_168388689_lowres
News

How Shorthanded 76ers Nearly Completed Comeback Over Timberwolves

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18062458_168388689_lowres (4)
News

Tyrese Maxey's Injury Diagnoses Affected Joel Embiid on Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19470182_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Discusses Tyrese Maxey’s Injury Recovery

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19468644_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Timberwolves: Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Asses the Loss

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17767162_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17769328_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17768771_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso