Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle isn't the only member of the team to take an interest in documenting life in the NBA bubble down in Orlando. On Thursday, 76ers third-year guard Furkan Korkmaz debuted what seems to be a personal vlog, which he described as "Inside in the Bubble," which is to be continued.

Korkmaz's mini-series debut doesn't seem to be as professionally put together as Thybulle's. The rookie admittedly has taken an interest in photography, filming, and video editing, so he was slightly more prepared to produce content down in Orlando before the Sixers took a flight to Florida for the restart.

Korkmaz, on the other hand, seems to have taken a liking to vlogging recently and did so by filming a video on his phone and uploading it to Twitter.

The Turkish guard's newest video series started as a quick, one-shot unedited scene giving a tour of his current living situation in Orlando. Korkmaz showed off outfits he packed, shoes and flip flops he brought on, the snacks he will eat (pistachios all over), and the books he will read.

[RELATED: Brett Brown Compares Furkan Korkmaz to Marco Belinelli]

The first installment of his Inside the Bubble series didn't last very long, but the third-year guard indicated he would continue posting short videos on social media as he's likely looking for more things to do off the court while trapped in the NBA's bubble for the next few months or so

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_