76ers forward Glenn Robinson III is no stranger to relocating. The Gary, Indiana native went from Lake Central High School to spending two seasons at Michigan University. Following his Sophomore effort, Robinson III declared for the 2014 NBA Draft and was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 40th overall pick.

After appearing in 25 games with the T'Wolves, the rookie found himself waived in early March and eventually got claimed by the struggling Sixers in 2015. Following his rookie year, Robinson was already hitting the free agency market before finding a long-term home with the Indiana Pacers.

For the next three seasons, Robinson represented the Pacers. Once his three-year deal expired, the veteran wing hit the free agency market once again and joined the Detroit Pistons on a one-year deal. As he battled through injuries, Robinson appeared in only 47 games with the Pistons. Following his lone season in Detroit, Robinson was back on the market before signing a one-year, prove-it deal with the Golden State Warriors.

"Going into this year, in the past, I've started before, I came off the bench, I backed up Paul George and other superstars -- I really felt like this year, even though Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] was hurt, I had Draymond [Green] with me and D'Angelo Russell with me, I was really going to start at that three and try to make a name for myself," Robinson said on the 'You're Wrong, Sir' podcast with Aniyha Jones.

Despite the Warriors struggling as a team during the 2019-2020 NBA season, Robinson benefited from having the opportunity to perform in the starting lineup. After starting in 48 games for the Warriors, Robinson averaged a career-high of 12.9 points-per-game, 4.7 rebounds-per-game, in 31 minutes-per-game.

"That opportunity was in front of me with the Warriors to be able to start, and you know, to be able to get career numbers was something I wanted to go in there and do," Robinson explained. "We got that done. You just have to be ready for your opportunities, and I learned that in my six years throughout the league."

Being that the Warriors had a stockpile of injuries and struggled in the standings, Golden State used Robinson's career-high numbers as leverage in the trade market. So for the first time in his career, Robinson found himself traded to the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the season.

"One of the toughest things that people don't understand about being in a league is you can be traded at almost any moment, any point in time in the season," the veteran said. "You got to pick up and move right then and there."

"You probably got a day or two to get your stuff, get your car, get your clothes, and everything out. That was probably one of the hardest things I had to do was pick up everything I had in the West Coast and come all the way out to the East Coast in a day, so that was one of the hardest things."

Fortunately for Robinson, he has a supportive team behind him, which helped make the transition from Golden State to Philadelphia a lot easier back in the spring. Now, as the veteran forward heads into his seventh season, Robinson will once again test the free agency market for the fourth time. It's unclear where he'll end up, but Robinson should have no issue finding a multi-year deal with a team after a career-year in Golden State, giving him some desired stability after such sudden change in 2020.

