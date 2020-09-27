Back in August, when the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the organization moved on from head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons. Many expected General Manager Elton Brand to be the next person out the door.

However, quite the opposite happened as Brand not only kept his job -- but nearly garnered full control of the front office after the team spent multiple years utilizing a collaborative decision-making process while building the roster.

After acknowledging the failures of the collaboration days last month, Brand made it clear he's going to have a heavy hand in finding the team's next head coach and making changes to the team's front office. According to a team source, Brand leads the search for a new head coach and other front office personnel.

As Brand works to revamp the squad, the third-year General Manager is reportedly looking for some long-term security from the Sixers' Managing Group as well. Earlier this week, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Elton Brand met with 76ers Management on Monday to discuss a new contract.

After the 2020-2021 NBA season, Brand's current contract will expire. While Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer could wait and see how Brand performs this offseason before making any decisions the future, the GM is trying to earn himself a three or four-year extension as he looks to take on the challenge of re-tooling a Sixers team that failed to meet expectations in 2020.

It's unclear if Harris and Blitzer are going to budge on Brand's recent request or not. But it should be noted that the third-year GM has garnered a lot of compliments around the league, according to a handful of recent reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic. As Brand remains "well-respected by his peers across the NBA, agents and basketball industry executives," Harris, Blitzer, and the Sixers might want to lock him in long-term if they believe he's genuinely the guy for the job moving forward, or else it sounds like Brand won't have any issues finding a new home beyond 2021.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_