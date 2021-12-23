76ers vs. Hawks: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn't overcome shorthanded teams. As they paid a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies last Monday, the Sixers failed to rise to the occasion after Joel Embiid and Seth Curry were considered late scratches for the matchup. Therefore, the Sixers took on a blowout loss.

After returning to Philly, the Sixers hosted the undermanned Miami Heat. Although the Sixers got Embiid and Curry back into the mix, the Sixers once again failed to take advantage of their shorthanded opponent and ended up losing to the Heat at home, picking up their second-straight loss.

With barely any rest, the Sixers faced the Brooklyn Nets the next night. Once again, facing a shorthanded opponent, the Sixers struggled. Led by their superstar Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets wouldn't allow the Sixers to come to their house and snag a win, even though the Nets were dealing with a ton of setbacks.

The Sixers had one more opportunity to avoid going winless last week. With a Sunday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans on the schedule, the Sixers wanted to pick up their first win in over a week at that point. However, the NBA pushed the game back as the Sixers were unlikely to field enough players to meet the league's required eight-man minimum.

Therefore, the Sixers didn't take the court again until Monday when they faced the Boston Celtics. Desperate for a win, the Sixers avoided a four-game slump and picked up their 16th victory of the season against the Celtics.

With two days off, the 76ers will return to the court on Thursday night to face the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this year. Similar to their last few games, the Sixers will face the Hawks as they deal with a long list of setbacks as they've been hit hard by COVID and injuries lately.

76ers vs. Hawks: Key Notes, Odds & DFS Info All of the Betting and Gambling information for Thursday's matchup between the 76ers and the Hawks. Key Game Notes The Sixers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games

The Sixers have won just six of their 13 games played in Philly

Philadelphia has defeated Atlanta twice this season

The Hawks have won just three of their last ten matchups

Atlanta is currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak

The Hawks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The Sixers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

The total has gone under in four of the Sixers' last six games Injury Report 76ers Andre Drummond - Out

Danny Green - Out

Shake Milton - Out

Georges Niang - Out

Ben Simmons - Out Hawks Clint Capela - Out

Danilo Gallinari - Out

Soloman Hill - Out

Kevin Huerter - Out

De'Andre Hunter - Out

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Lou Williams

Trae Young Game Odds Spread: Sixers -10.5 Moneyline: PHI -599, ATL +450 Total O/U: 208.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Daily Fantasy Outlook Tyrese Maxey FanDuel Cost: $6,600 DraftKings Cost: $6,700 Average FPPG: 30 Seth Curry FanDuel Cost: $6,700 DraftKings Cost: $7,000 Average FPPG: 26 Furkan Korkmaz FanDuel Cost: $4,500 DraftKings Cost: $3,400 Average FPPG: 16 Matisse Thybulle FanDuel Cost: $4,200 DraftKings Cost: $3,500 Average FPPG: 17 Tobias Harris FanDuel Cost: $7,100 DraftKings Cost: $9,200 Average FPPG: 34 Paul Reed FanDuel Cost: $3,500 DraftKings Cost: $3,000 Average FPPG: 9 Joel Embiid FanDuel Cost: $10,700 DraftKings Cost: $12,000 Average FPPG:49 Charles Bassey FanDuel Cost: $3,500 DraftKings Cost: $3,300 Average FPPG: 10

