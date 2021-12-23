Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Hawks: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Hawks: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

    Author:

    Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn't overcome shorthanded teams. As they paid a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies last Monday, the Sixers failed to rise to the occasion after Joel Embiid and Seth Curry were considered late scratches for the matchup. Therefore, the Sixers took on a blowout loss.

    After returning to Philly, the Sixers hosted the undermanned Miami Heat. Although the Sixers got Embiid and Curry back into the mix, the Sixers once again failed to take advantage of their shorthanded opponent and ended up losing to the Heat at home, picking up their second-straight loss.

    With barely any rest, the Sixers faced the Brooklyn Nets the next night. Once again, facing a shorthanded opponent, the Sixers struggled. Led by their superstar Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets wouldn't allow the Sixers to come to their house and snag a win, even though the Nets were dealing with a ton of setbacks.

    Read More

    The Sixers had one more opportunity to avoid going winless last week. With a Sunday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans on the schedule, the Sixers wanted to pick up their first win in over a week at that point. However, the NBA pushed the game back as the Sixers were unlikely to field enough players to meet the league's required eight-man minimum.

    Therefore, the Sixers didn't take the court again until Monday when they faced the Boston Celtics. Desperate for a win, the Sixers avoided a four-game slump and picked up their 16th victory of the season against the Celtics. 

    With two days off, the 76ers will return to the court on Thursday night to face the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this year. Similar to their last few games, the Sixers will face the Hawks as they deal with a long list of setbacks as they've been hit hard by COVID and injuries lately.

    76ers vs. Hawks: Key Notes, Odds & DFS Info

    All of the Betting and Gambling information for Thursday's matchup between the 76ers and the Hawks. 

    Key Game Notes

    USATSI_17285240_168388689_lowres
    • The Sixers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games
    • The Sixers have won just six of their 13 games played in Philly
    • Philadelphia has defeated Atlanta twice this season
    • The Hawks have won just three of their last ten matchups
    • Atlanta is currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak
    • The Hawks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
    • The Sixers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games
    • The total has gone under in four of the Sixers' last six games

    Injury Report

    USATSI_17285149_168388689_lowres

    76ers

    • Andre Drummond - Out 
    • Danny Green - Out
    • Shake Milton - Out
    • Georges Niang - Out
    • Ben Simmons - Out

    Hawks

    • Clint Capela - Out
    • Danilo Gallinari - Out
    • Soloman Hill - Out
    • Kevin Huerter - Out
    • De'Andre Hunter - Out
    • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    • Lou Williams
    • Trae Young

    Game Odds

    USATSI_17284068_168388689_lowres

    Spread: Sixers -10.5

    Moneyline: PHI -599, ATL +450

    Total O/U: 208.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    USATSI_17284008_168388689_lowres

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Cost: $6,600

    DraftKings Cost: $6,700

    Average FPPG: 30

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Cost: $6,700

    DraftKings Cost: $7,000

    Average FPPG: 26

    Furkan Korkmaz 

    FanDuel Cost: $4,500

    DraftKings Cost: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 16

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Cost: $4,200

    DraftKings Cost: $3,500

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Cost: $7,100

    DraftKings Cost: $9,200

    Average FPPG: 34

    Paul Reed 

    FanDuel Cost: $3,500

    DraftKings Cost: $3,000

    Average FPPG: 9

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Cost: $10,700

    DraftKings Cost: $12,000

    Average FPPG:49

    Charles Bassey

    FanDuel Cost: $3,500

    DraftKings Cost: $3,300

    Average FPPG: 10

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17284068_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Hawks: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_17062009_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    How Many Sixers Will Miss Thursday's Game vs. Hawks?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17284069_168388689_lowres
    News

    Furkan Korkmaz, Jaden Springer Cleared vs. Atlanta Hawks

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17364942_168388689_lowres
    News

    Will Tyrese Maxey be Cleared for Action vs. Hawks?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17392084_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Enes Freedom Dealing With COVID-Related Setback After Facing Sixers

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17333604_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA News: Nets Slowly Getting Healthier as James Harden's Back

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17375769_168388689_lowres
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Load Up Injury Report Before Sixers Matchup

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15893533_168388689_lowres
    News

    Daryl Morey, Sixers Make Tyler Johnson Signing Official

    21 hours ago