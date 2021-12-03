Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday Night
    Publish date:

    The Philadelphia 76ers have been getting fully healthy lately, but their struggles haven't gone away. They kicked off this week with a matchup at home against the Orlando Magic. While the Sixers put the Magic away with a victory, it wasn't an inspiring win for Philly, who nearly dropped a game to the Eastern Conference's bottom feeders while they are shorthanded.

    Two nights later, the Sixers kickstarted a four-game road trip beginning against the Boston Celtics. Wednesday night's game was an ugly one for both teams, but the Celtics came out of the matchup victorious as they won 88-87, sending the Sixers back on the road with their 11th loss of the year.

    Now, the Sixers are set to face the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season on Friday night. The first time these two teams met was back in late October. At the time, the 76ers were getting off to a red-hot start to the year and they took down the Hawks 122-94. This time around, the teams' roles have reversed.

    As the Sixers are just 3-7 in their last ten games, the Hawks have been on fire lately as they've won eight of their last ten matchups. Therefore, the Hawks are favored in Friday night's battle between the two teams.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers battle it out in a rematch against the Hawks? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST.

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN

    Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast/ESPN

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -2.5

    Moneyline: ATL -133, PHI +110

    Total O/U: 216

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

