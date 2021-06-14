76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with a shocking loss. As Philly hosted Atlanta after winning four of their last five games against the Washington Wizards, many expected the Sixers to open up the second-round series at home by winning at least two straight.

But the Hawks played lights out for the first half of Game 1, throwing the Sixers off. While the 76ers did a much better job in the second half, climbing back and nearly getting out in front of the Hawks, Atlanta secured themselves a victory and stole home-court advantage taking a 1-0 series lead.

The next matchup didn't go the Hawks' way. While they kept the game close as times, the Sixers pulled away in the end and picked up a double-digit win, evening the series at one before hitting the road for Game 3.

When Game 3 rolled around, the Sixers weren't fazed by Atlanta's crowd. Despite getting off to a sloppy start, the Sixers controlled the game throughout the entire matchup. Once again, the 76ers picked up a double-digit victory to take a series lead 2-1 before Game 4 approached.

Now, the Sixers are looking to go up 3-1 as they have another road game on Monday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the Hawks and the Sixers battle for Game 4? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game 4

Date: Monday, June 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -3

Moneyline: PHI -148, ATL +126

Total: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel